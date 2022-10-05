ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On October 04, 2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) opened at $45.06, higher 4.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.90 and dropped to $44.78 before settling in for the closing price of $43.81. Price fluctuations for ZI have ranged from $30.31 to $79.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 372.90% at the time writing. With a float of $293.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.10 million.

In an organization with 2742 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +20.53, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 746,853. In this transaction Pres, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 17,797 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 577,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s President, Israel and CTO sold 15,000 for $41.25, making the entire transaction worth $618,692. This insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 72.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.57. However, in the short run, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.26. Second resistance stands at $46.64. The third major resistance level sits at $47.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

There are currently 403,442K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 747,200 K according to its annual income of 116,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 267,100 K and its income totaled 15,900 K.