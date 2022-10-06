$1.37M in average volume shows that Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) is heading in the right direction

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $19.95. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.96 and dropped to $19.94 before settling in for the closing price of $19.96. Over the past 52 weeks, FMTX has traded in a range of $4.95-$24.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.60%. With a float of $45.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 189 employees.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 51,283. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,245 shares at a rate of $9.78, taking the stock ownership to the 64,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s President and CEO sold 17,981 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $175,809. This insider now owns 79,769 shares in total.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.05) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (FMTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.00, a number that is poised to hit -1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (FMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.97 in the near term. At $19.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.93. The third support level lies at $19.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 955.09 million has total of 47,853K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -172,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -52,578 K.