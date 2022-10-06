2.23% percent quarterly performance for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is not indicative of the underlying story

October 05, 2022, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) trading session started at the price of $149.10, that was 0.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.96 and dropped to $148.84 before settling in for the closing price of $150.85. A 52-week range for ADI has been $138.50 – $191.95.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.60%. With a float of $509.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $517.01 million.

The firm has a total of 24700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.53, operating margin of +26.16, and the pretax margin is +18.16.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Analog Devices Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.92%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 360,003. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,400 shares at a rate of $150.00, taking the stock ownership to the 69,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,400 for $150.00, making the entire transaction worth $360,001. This insider now owns 70,157 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.11) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +19.00 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.63% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Analog Devices Inc., ADI], we can find that recorded value of 3.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.62.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $153.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $155.35. The third major resistance level sits at $157.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $145.38.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

There are 514,342K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.61 billion. As of now, sales total 7,318 M while income totals 1,390 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,110 M while its last quarter net income were 748,990 K.