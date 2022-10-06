2.77% volatility in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 05, 2022, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) opened at $11.04, lower -1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.20 and dropped to $10.8799 before settling in for the closing price of $11.22. Price fluctuations for ORCC have ranged from $10.18 to $15.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 104.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.70% at the time writing. With a float of $384.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.19 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.03, operating margin of +87.33, and the pretax margin is +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.52%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 49,829. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 3,840 shares at a rate of $12.98, taking the stock ownership to the 38,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 29,595 for $13.01, making the entire transaction worth $385,035. This insider now owns 48,435 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.9 million. That was better than the volume of 2.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.66. However, in the short run, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.20. Second resistance stands at $11.36. The third major resistance level sits at $11.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.56.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

There are currently 393,823K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,021 M according to its annual income of 490,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 273,290 K and its income totaled 125,120 K.