$3.36M in average volume shows that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is heading in the right direction

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.68, plunging -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.95 and dropped to $12.63 before settling in for the closing price of $12.75. Within the past 52 weeks, CPRX’s price has moved between $5.24 and $17.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.10%. With a float of $96.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 713,940. In this transaction VP, Treasurer and CFO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $11.90, taking the stock ownership to the 207,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 90,000 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,214,640. This insider now owns 267,442 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Looking closely at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 59.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.77. However, in the short run, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.92. Second resistance stands at $13.09. The third major resistance level sits at $13.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.30 billion based on 102,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140,830 K and income totals 39,480 K. The company made 53,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.