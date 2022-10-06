-3.80% percent quarterly performance for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) stock priced at $66.42, up 0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.88 and dropped to $66.335 before settling in for the closing price of $67.05. OTIS’s price has ranged from $63.74 to $88.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $420.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $421.40 million.

The firm has a total of 70000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 389,354. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $77.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 2,618 for $78.55, making the entire transaction worth $205,631. This insider now owns 7,063 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.76. The third major resistance level sits at $69.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.01.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.65 billion, the company has a total of 420,232K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,298 M while annual income is 1,246 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,488 M while its latest quarter income was 321,000 K.