-60.27% percent quarterly performance for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 05, 2022, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) opened at $1.27, lower -12.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2924 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Price fluctuations for FUV have ranged from $1.24 to $13.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -104.40% at the time writing. With a float of $26.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.57 million.

The firm has a total of 289 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 20.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcimoto Inc., FUV], we can find that recorded value of 1.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2268, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4372. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2516. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3432. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1092, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0584. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9668.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

There are currently 38,780K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,390 K according to its annual income of -47,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,500 K and its income totaled -17,400 K.