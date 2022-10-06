64.47% percent quarterly performance for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock priced at $41.30, down -1.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.5799 and dropped to $39.65 before settling in for the closing price of $41.72. SAVA’s price has ranged from $13.84 to $100.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -238.70%. With a float of $37.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24 employees.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 61,100. In this transaction Chief Clinical Dev. Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $24.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 36,159 for $23.79, making the entire transaction worth $860,223. This insider now owns 186,159 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Looking closely at Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.44.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 71.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 190.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.18. However, in the short run, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.82. Second resistance stands at $42.66. The third major resistance level sits at $43.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.96.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.69 billion, the company has a total of 40,098K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -32,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -19,328 K.