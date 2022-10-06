A major move is in the offing as Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) market cap hits 11.91 billion

On October 05, 2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) opened at $81.00, higher 4.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.65 and dropped to $80.30 before settling in for the closing price of $78.85. Price fluctuations for LW have ranged from $49.71 to $83.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 5.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.30% at the time writing. With a float of $137.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 225,701. In this transaction SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF of this company sold 2,786 shares at a rate of $81.01, taking the stock ownership to the 29,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s SVP, GEN COUNSEL sold 3,001 for $79.97, making the entire transaction worth $239,990. This insider now owns 47,936 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.51) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 2.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 93.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.77 in the near term. At $85.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $87.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.07.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

There are currently 143,722K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,099 M according to its annual income of 200,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,153 M and its income totaled 32,000 K.