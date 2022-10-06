Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) 20 Days SMA touches 1.44%: The odds favor the bear

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $15.85, down -0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.16 and dropped to $15.115 before settling in for the closing price of $16.15. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has traded in a range of $14.02-$48.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 330.40%. With a float of $48.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.36, operating margin of +9.28, and the pretax margin is +8.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 27,255. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $18.17, taking the stock ownership to the 9,849 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $39.11, making the entire transaction worth $391,100. This insider now owns 25,874 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +7.08 while generating a return on equity of 29.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 135.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Looking closely at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 10.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.62. However, in the short run, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.43. Second resistance stands at $16.82. The third major resistance level sits at $17.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 787.57 million has total of 49,454K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,713 M in contrast with the sum of 263,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 805,090 K and last quarter income was -16,830 K.