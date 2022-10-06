Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 20 Days SMA touches 0.68%: The odds favor the bear

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $59.32, plunging -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.02 and dropped to $59.20 before settling in for the closing price of $60.01. Within the past 52 weeks, AFL’s price has moved between $52.07 and $67.20.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.20%. With a float of $573.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $640.71 million.

The firm has a total of 12447 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 17,091. In this transaction Director of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $56.97, taking the stock ownership to the 20,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s EVP, CFO Aflac Japan sold 16,946 for $64.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,085,052. This insider now owns 53,025 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.37) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +19.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.26% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aflac Incorporated, AFL], we can find that recorded value of 2.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 60.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.45. The third major resistance level sits at $60.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.42.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.96 billion based on 631,917K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,106 M and income totals 4,325 M. The company made 5,400 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,388 M in sales during its previous quarter.