AMGN (Amgen Inc.) climbed 0.34 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $232.63, soaring 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $235.4236 and dropped to $230.96 before settling in for the closing price of $233.02. Within the past 52 weeks, AMGN’s price has moved between $198.64 and $258.45.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.50%. With a float of $533.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $535.00 million.

The firm has a total of 24200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.16, operating margin of +35.22, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amgen Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 49,992. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $249.96, taking the stock ownership to the 5,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 6,600 for $249.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,643,378. This insider now owns 21,184 shares in total.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.09) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 73.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 0.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.80, a number that is poised to hit 4.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amgen Inc., AMGN], we can find that recorded value of 2.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.90.

During the past 100 days, Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $240.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $238.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $235.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $237.86. The third major resistance level sits at $240.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $231.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $228.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $226.92.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 126.75 billion based on 534,931K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,979 M and income totals 5,893 M. The company made 6,594 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,317 M in sales during its previous quarter.