Can Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) drop of -2.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 05, 2022, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) opened at $73.44, lower -1.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.44 and dropped to $71.89 before settling in for the closing price of $73.35. Price fluctuations for CHD have ranged from $71.37 to $105.28 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.40% at the time writing. With a float of $242.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +19.88.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 383,855. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $76.77, taking the stock ownership to the 6,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $97.86, making the entire transaction worth $685,043. This insider now owns 41,636 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.94 while generating a return on equity of 26.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.62% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

The latest stats from [Church & Dwight Co. Inc., CHD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was superior to 1.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.16. The third major resistance level sits at $74.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.06. The third support level lies at $70.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

There are currently 242,909K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,190 M according to its annual income of 827,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,325 M and its income totaled 187,100 K.