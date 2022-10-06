Can Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) hike of 2.49% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) stock priced at $50.12, up 1.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.745 and dropped to $49.87 before settling in for the closing price of $49.94. YUMC’s price has ranged from $33.55 to $61.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.00%. With a float of $402.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $421.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 147000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.83, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 81,385. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,480 shares at a rate of $54.99, taking the stock ownership to the 4,468 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.33% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yum China Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 691.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.92 in the near term. At $51.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.52. The third support level lies at $49.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.45 billion, the company has a total of 419,621K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,853 M while annual income is 990,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,128 M while its latest quarter income was 83,000 K.