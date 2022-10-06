Ciena Corporation (CIEN) with a beta value of 0.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $42.10, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.675 and dropped to $41.80 before settling in for the closing price of $42.81. Within the past 52 weeks, CIEN’s price has moved between $39.44 and $78.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.80%. With a float of $146.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.25, operating margin of +14.57, and the pretax margin is +12.78.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 91,737. In this transaction SVP Global Sales and Marketing of this company sold 2,249 shares at a rate of $40.79, taking the stock ownership to the 75,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s SVP, Software and Services sold 2,540 for $40.79, making the entire transaction worth $103,607. This insider now owns 64,247 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.81 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 282.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Looking closely at Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.80. However, in the short run, Ciena Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.73. Second resistance stands at $43.14. The third major resistance level sits at $43.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.98.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.33 billion based on 148,142K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,621 M and income totals 500,200 K. The company made 867,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.