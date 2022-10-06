Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) average volume reaches $564.11K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) stock priced at $3.92, down -3.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.92 and dropped to $3.71 before settling in for the closing price of $3.94. CGNT’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $24.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -203.60%. With a float of $65.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.68 million.

The firm has a total of 2000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.05, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +1.74.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cognyte Software Ltd. is 1.78%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.14 while generating a return on equity of -5.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cognyte Software Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cognyte Software Ltd., CGNT], we can find that recorded value of 1.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (CGNT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.02. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 269.05 million, the company has a total of 67,481K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 474,040 K while annual income is -14,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 81,110 K while its latest quarter income was -28,870 K.