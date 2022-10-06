CubeSmart (CUBE) volume exceeds 1.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $40.60, plunging -0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.84 and dropped to $39.79 before settling in for the closing price of $41.11. Within the past 52 weeks, CUBE’s price has moved between $38.67 and $57.34.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.30%. With a float of $223.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2892 employees.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

CubeSmart (CUBE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.11 in the near term. At $41.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.01 billion based on 224,438K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 822,560 K and income totals 223,480 K. The company made 248,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 58,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.