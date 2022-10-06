Cummins Inc. (CMI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 24,021 M

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $219.63, up 1.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $225.265 and dropped to $217.35 before settling in for the closing price of $221.53. Over the past 52 weeks, CMI has traded in a range of $184.27-$247.48.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.60%. With a float of $140.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.62, operating margin of +9.20, and the pretax margin is +11.45.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Cummins Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 1,120,032. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 4,866 shares at a rate of $230.18, taking the stock ownership to the 59,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s VP – Chief Administrative Off. sold 3,115 for $225.11, making the entire transaction worth $701,217. This insider now owns 16,348 shares in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.56) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +8.87 while generating a return on equity of 25.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.76% during the next five years compared to 12.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cummins Inc.’s (CMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.29, a number that is poised to hit 4.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.12.

During the past 100 days, Cummins Inc.’s (CMI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $217.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $210.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $227.30 in the near term. At $230.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $235.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $219.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $214.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $211.47.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.80 billion has total of 140,992K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,021 M in contrast with the sum of 2,131 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,586 M and last quarter income was 702,000 K.