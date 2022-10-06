Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.42%

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) stock priced at $75.90, down -1.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.16 and dropped to $75.14 before settling in for the closing price of $77.38. EMN’s price has ranged from $69.91 to $129.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.50%. With a float of $122.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.80 million.

In an organization with 14000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.02, operating margin of +14.01, and the pretax margin is +10.32.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Chemical Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 586,798. In this transaction SVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc of this company sold 4,858 shares at a rate of $120.79, taking the stock ownership to the 3,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s SVP & CTO sold 14,738 for $122.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,809,118. This insider now owns 2,249 shares in total.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.18 while generating a return on equity of 14.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.64% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eastman Chemical Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was better than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.64. However, in the short run, Eastman Chemical Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.45. Second resistance stands at $78.31. The third major resistance level sits at $79.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.27. The third support level lies at $73.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.37 billion, the company has a total of 122,809K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,476 M while annual income is 857,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,784 M while its latest quarter income was 256,000 K.