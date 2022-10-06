Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) volume exceeds 1.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $122.70, plunging -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.74 and dropped to $121.28 before settling in for the closing price of $123.20. Within the past 52 weeks, EA’s price has moved between $109.24 and $146.72.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.80%. With a float of $276.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.00 million.

The firm has a total of 12900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.01, operating margin of +16.30, and the pretax margin is +15.43.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 837,000. In this transaction CEO and Board Chair of this company sold 6,975 shares at a rate of $120.00, taking the stock ownership to the 26,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 800 for $116.23, making the entire transaction worth $92,984. This insider now owns 26,114 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.43) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.25% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 3.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Electronic Arts Inc., EA], we can find that recorded value of 2.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 29.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $123.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.02. The third major resistance level sits at $126.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $118.93.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.63 billion based on 278,045K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,991 M and income totals 789,000 K. The company made 1,767 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 311,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.