Euronav NV (EURN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.50, plunging -1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.66 and dropped to $14.20 before settling in for the closing price of $14.81. Within the past 52 weeks, EURN’s price has moved between $7.91 and $19.16.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -160.90%. With a float of $122.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

In an organization with 3147 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 53.02%, while institutional ownership is 26.42%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Euronav NV (EURN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.29. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.76. Second resistance stands at $14.94. The third major resistance level sits at $15.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.84.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.94 billion based on 201,680K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 445,090 K and income totals -338,780 K. The company made 148,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.