Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) posted a 5.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock priced at $0.65, up 1.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.681 and dropped to $0.625 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. GNUS’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $2.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 55.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.90%. With a float of $298.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.52 million.

The firm has a total of 67 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 3,767. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 49,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $5,171. This insider now owns 43,813 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7436, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8228. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6906. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7138. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7466. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6346, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6018. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5786.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 214.44 million, the company has a total of 317,235K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,870 K while annual income is -126,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,120 K while its latest quarter income was -13,340 K.