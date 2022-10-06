HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) average volume reaches $1.45M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $200.69, down -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $203.76 and dropped to $198.51 before settling in for the closing price of $203.90. Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has traded in a range of $164.47-$279.02.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.70%. With a float of $215.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.53 million.

The firm has a total of 204000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +16.47, and the pretax margin is +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25, was worth 64,564. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 325 shares at a rate of $198.66, taking the stock ownership to the 89,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer sold 2,358 for $218.87, making the entire transaction worth $516,086. This insider now owns 11,392 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.7) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.80, a number that is poised to hit 4.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.05.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $206.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $204.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $206.85. The third major resistance level sits at $209.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $199.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $194.20.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 59.36 billion has total of 287,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,752 M in contrast with the sum of 6,956 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,820 M and last quarter income was 1,155 M.