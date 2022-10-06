HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,746 M

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) stock priced at $59.765, down -0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.16 and dropped to $59.12 before settling in for the closing price of $60.43. HDB’s price has ranged from $50.61 to $78.43 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.60%. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

In an organization with 141579 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HDFC Bank Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 52.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.05. However, in the short run, HDFC Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.33. Second resistance stands at $60.77. The third major resistance level sits at $61.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.25.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 96.98 billion, the company has a total of 1,848,514K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,138 M while annual income is 5,088 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,746 M while its latest quarter income was 1,245 M.