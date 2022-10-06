Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,330 K

On October 05, 2022, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) opened at $4.38, higher 5.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.73 and dropped to $4.00 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Price fluctuations for HUSA have ranged from $1.07 to $16.61 over the past 52 weeks.
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 51.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.20% at the time writing. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.92 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.
Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Updates
A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 65,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 157,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 564,000 for $1.24, making the entire transaction worth $699,304. This insider now owns 250,000 shares in total.
Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions
This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.
Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators
Check out the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 42.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.73.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09
Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)
The latest stats from [Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.56 million was inferior to 6.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.
During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.05. The third major resistance level sits at $5.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.18.
Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats
There are currently 9,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,330 K according to its annual income of -1,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 460 K and its income totaled 0 K.