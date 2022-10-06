Investors finally get a glimpse of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) volume hitting the figure of 1.06 million.

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) stock priced at $48.51, down -1.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.92 and dropped to $47.4904 before settling in for the closing price of $48.90. MMP’s price has ranged from $43.58 to $53.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 4.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.40%. With a float of $206.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1715 workers is very important to gauge.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 571,781. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 11,669 shares at a rate of $49.00, taking the stock ownership to the 81,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,077 for $49.30, making the entire transaction worth $250,297. This insider now owns 32,240 shares in total.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 3.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

The latest stats from [Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., MMP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s (MMP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.65. The third major resistance level sits at $50.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.79. The third support level lies at $46.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.09 billion, the company has a total of 207,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,733 M while annual income is 982,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 788,600 K while its latest quarter income was 353,900 K.