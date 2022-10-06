Investors finally get a glimpse of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) volume hitting the figure of 3.07 million.

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) stock priced at $19.91, down -3.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.13 and dropped to $19.50 before settling in for the closing price of $20.43. MODG’s price has ranged from $17.78 to $31.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 29.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 235.10%. With a float of $152.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.70 million.

In an organization with 24800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.76. However, in the short run, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.02. Second resistance stands at $20.39. The third major resistance level sits at $20.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.13. The third support level lies at $18.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.71 billion, the company has a total of 184,770K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,133 M while annual income is 321,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,116 M while its latest quarter income was 105,400 K.