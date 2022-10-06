Investors must take note of Masco Corporation’s (MAS) performance last week, which was 2.15%.

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) stock priced at $49.54, down -0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.50 and dropped to $49.43 before settling in for the closing price of $50.31. MAS’s price has ranged from $45.27 to $71.06 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.90%. With a float of $225.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.00 million.

In an organization with 20000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of +17.31, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 520,200. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $52.02, taking the stock ownership to the 288,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $56.38, making the entire transaction worth $394,633. This insider now owns 10,160 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.85 while generating a return on equity of 5,075.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.92% during the next five years compared to 1.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Masco Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.30. However, in the short run, Masco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.46. Second resistance stands at $51.02. The third major resistance level sits at $51.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.88. The third support level lies at $48.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.40 billion, the company has a total of 225,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,375 M while annual income is 410,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,352 M while its latest quarter income was 278,000 K.