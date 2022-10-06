Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.27 million

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $46.73, down -1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.42 and dropped to $45.66 before settling in for the closing price of $47.58. Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has traded in a range of $41.67-$58.61.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.30%. With a float of $288.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26750 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.83, operating margin of +20.07, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 485,516. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,509 shares at a rate of $46.20, taking the stock ownership to the 295,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 1,125 for $53.82, making the entire transaction worth $60,548. This insider now owns 50,282 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 45.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.94 million, its volume of 1.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.76 in the near term. At $48.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.24.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.63 billion has total of 290,562K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,492 M in contrast with the sum of 450,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,290 M and last quarter income was 200,080 K.