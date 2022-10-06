Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 413,750 K

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.52, plunging -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.64 and dropped to $10.37 before settling in for the closing price of $10.60. Within the past 52 weeks, IRWD’s price has moved between $10.01 and $14.21.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 386.30%. With a float of $150.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 219 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.63, operating margin of +56.12, and the pretax margin is +48.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 196,739. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 18,899 shares at a rate of $10.41, taking the stock ownership to the 712,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 26,446 for $10.65, making the entire transaction worth $281,650. This insider now owns 731,339 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +127.72 while generating a return on equity of 158.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 26.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.62 in the near term. At $10.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.08.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.61 billion based on 153,231K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 413,750 K and income totals 528,450 K. The company made 97,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 37,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.