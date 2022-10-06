Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) posted a 3.37% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $27.27, down -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.74 and dropped to $27.15 before settling in for the closing price of $27.63. Over the past 52 weeks, JNPR has traded in a range of $25.73-$38.14.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.90%. With a float of $318.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.00 million.

The firm has a total of 10191 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Juniper Networks Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 178,482. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $28.56, taking the stock ownership to the 819,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 for $27.97, making the entire transaction worth $174,838. This insider now owns 826,235 shares in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.49% during the next five years compared to -13.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Juniper Networks Inc.’s (JNPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Juniper Networks Inc., JNPR], we can find that recorded value of 2.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Juniper Networks Inc.’s (JNPR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.08. The third major resistance level sits at $28.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.65.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.89 billion has total of 322,609K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,735 M in contrast with the sum of 252,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,270 M and last quarter income was 113,400 K.