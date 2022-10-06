Last month’s performance of -17.80% for OceanPal Inc. (OP) is certainly impressive

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.35, soaring 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.331 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Within the past 52 weeks, OP’s price has moved between $0.30 and $12.09.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.70%. With a float of $29.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.83 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.42, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OceanPal Inc. is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

OceanPal Inc. (OP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, OceanPal Inc.’s (OP) raw stochastic average was set at 9.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4072, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6866. However, in the short run, OceanPal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3804. Second resistance stands at $0.4247. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4494. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3114, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2867. The third support level lies at $0.2424 if the price breaches the second support level.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.24 million based on 8,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,411 K and income totals -3,796 K. The company made 4,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 650 K in sales during its previous quarter.