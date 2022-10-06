Last month’s performance of -20.47% for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is certainly impressive

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $19.50, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.355 and dropped to $19.45 before settling in for the closing price of $19.96. Over the past 52 weeks, RCII has traded in a range of $16.82-$58.79.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 9.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.90%. With a float of $53.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.00 million.

In an organization with 14290 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +9.94, and the pretax margin is +4.24.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of Rent-A-Center Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 25,304. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,223 shares at a rate of $20.69, taking the stock ownership to the 75,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Director bought 962 for $25.98, making the entire transaction worth $24,985. This insider now owns 74,446 shares in total.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.94 while generating a return on equity of 24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rent-A-Center Inc.’s (RCII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.9 million. That was better than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s (RCII) raw stochastic average was set at 21.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.37. However, in the short run, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.48. Second resistance stands at $20.87. The third major resistance level sits at $21.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.06. The third support level lies at $18.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.52 billion has total of 59,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,583 M in contrast with the sum of 134,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,071 M and last quarter income was 19,730 K.