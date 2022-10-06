Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to new highs

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $17.94, down -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.15 and dropped to $17.63 before settling in for the closing price of $18.06. Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has traded in a range of $12.24-$28.06.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 94.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.60%. With a float of $161.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.53, operating margin of -35.20, and the pretax margin is -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 11,695. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 653 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 3,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CEO sold 5,483 for $18.18, making the entire transaction worth $99,691. This insider now owns 75,875 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.91 million, its volume of 1.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 71.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.26 in the near term. At $18.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.88 billion has total of 161,843K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 484,150 K in contrast with the sum of -167,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 134,560 K and last quarter income was -34,010 K.