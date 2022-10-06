Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Accenture plc (ACN) to new highs

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $271.35, soaring 0.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $276.935 and dropped to $269.58 before settling in for the closing price of $274.31. Within the past 52 weeks, ACN’s price has moved between $254.27 and $417.37.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.00%. With a float of $599.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $632.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 624000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +15.29, and the pretax margin is +15.36.

Accenture plc (ACN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Chief Leadership & HR Officer of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $300.00, taking the stock ownership to the 21,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s General Counsel/Corp Secretary sold 555 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $166,500. This insider now owns 25,601 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.16% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Accenture plc (ACN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.39 million, its volume of 2.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.72.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $291.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $312.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $277.66 in the near term. At $280.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $285.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $270.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $266.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $262.95.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 174.19 billion based on 632,548K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 61,594 M and income totals 6,877 M. The company made 15,424 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,720 M in sales during its previous quarter.