Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) to new highs

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $239.88, soaring 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $242.82 and dropped to $237.73 before settling in for the closing price of $239.88. Within the past 52 weeks, LPLA’s price has moved between $140.65 and $240.03.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.90%. With a float of $79.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.95 million.

The firm has a total of 6099 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.81, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +7.79.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 2,627,068. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 11,391 shares at a rate of $230.63, taking the stock ownership to the 162,608 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Managing Director sold 12,883 for $227.57, making the entire transaction worth $2,931,755. This insider now owns 38,633 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.8) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.96 while generating a return on equity of 30.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 128.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.20, a number that is poised to hit 3.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LPL Financial Holdings Inc., LPLA], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.14.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $223.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $191.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $243.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $245.74. The third major resistance level sits at $248.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $238.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $235.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $233.38.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.08 billion based on 79,770K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,721 M and income totals 459,870 K. The company made 2,039 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 160,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.