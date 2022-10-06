Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) stock priced at $105.96, up 0.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.62 and dropped to $105.252 before settling in for the closing price of $107.52. RJF’s price has ranged from $84.86 to $117.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.00%. With a float of $194.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.84, operating margin of +20.29, and the pretax margin is +18.13.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 427,004. In this transaction Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $106.75, taking the stock ownership to the 21,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA sold 6,000 for $100.21, making the entire transaction worth $601,287. This insider now owns 25,096 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.19 while generating a return on equity of 18.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.54% during the next five years compared to 22.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Looking closely at Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.13.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 87.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.69. However, in the short run, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.42. Second resistance stands at $110.71. The third major resistance level sits at $112.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $102.69.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.21 billion, the company has a total of 215,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,760 M while annual income is 1,403 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,718 M while its latest quarter income was 301,000 K.