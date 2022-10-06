Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Progressive Corporation (PGR) to new highs

On October 05, 2022, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) opened at $122.98, lower -1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.61 and dropped to $122.08 before settling in for the closing price of $123.94. Price fluctuations for PGR have ranged from $88.05 to $129.76 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 15.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.40% at the time writing. With a float of $582.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49000 employees.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 2,398,091. In this transaction Personal Lines President of this company sold 19,068 shares at a rate of $125.77, taking the stock ownership to the 13,151 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,180 for $126.43, making the entire transaction worth $402,047. This insider now owns 24,061 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.14% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Looking closely at The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.65. However, in the short run, The Progressive Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $123.27. Second resistance stands at $124.21. The third major resistance level sits at $124.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $120.21.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are currently 584,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,702 M according to its annual income of 3,351 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,519 M and its income totaled -542,900 K.