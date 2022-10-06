Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tuya Inc. (TUYA) to new highs

October 05, 2022, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) trading session started at the price of $0.9298, that was 7.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.925 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. A 52-week range for TUYA has been $0.86 – $9.66.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -200.00%. With a float of $494.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3470 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuya Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.92%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.56 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3669, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1142. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0383 in the near term. At $1.0766, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8866. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8483.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are 499,147K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 568.43 million. As of now, sales total 302,080 K while income totals -175,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,550 K while its last quarter net income were -35,870 K.