Li Auto Inc. (LI) volume exceeds 7.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $24.65, down -2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.98 and dropped to $23.505 before settling in for the closing price of $24.60. Over the past 52 weeks, LI has traded in a range of $16.86-$41.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.10%. With a float of $864.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $965.40 million.

The firm has a total of 15157 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Li Auto Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Li Auto Inc., LI], we can find that recorded value of 6.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.60. The third major resistance level sits at $26.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.80.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.05 billion has total of 1,042,289K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,238 M in contrast with the sum of -50,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,304 M and last quarter income was -92,260 K.