Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock priced at $2.43, down -1.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. NNDM’s price has ranged from $2.17 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 196.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.10%. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 345 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 36.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Looking closely at Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.48. Second resistance stands at $2.51. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.36.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 638.57 million, the company has a total of 248,822K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,490 K while annual income is -200,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,100 K while its latest quarter income was -39,730 K.