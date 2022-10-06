No matter how cynical the overall market is, C3.ai Inc. (AI) performance over the last week is recorded 4.09%

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) stock priced at $13.24, down -0.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.585 and dropped to $12.93 before settling in for the closing price of $13.60. AI’s price has ranged from $12.14 to $53.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -241.60%. With a float of $90.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 704 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 46.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 3,576. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 291 shares at a rate of $12.29, taking the stock ownership to the 357,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s Director sold 12,500 for $12.90, making the entire transaction worth $161,250. This insider now owns 546,495 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are C3.ai Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Looking closely at C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.58. However, in the short run, C3.ai Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.74. Second resistance stands at $13.99. The third major resistance level sits at $14.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.43.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.44 billion, the company has a total of 108,482K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,760 K while annual income is -192,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 65,310 K while its latest quarter income was -71,870 K.