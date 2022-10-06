Now that Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s volume has hit 1.66 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $235.43, soaring 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $241.125 and dropped to $234.05 before settling in for the closing price of $236.62. Within the past 52 weeks, ADP’s price has moved between $192.26 and $261.59.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.40%. With a float of $414.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60000 employees.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 57,544. In this transaction Corp. VP of this company sold 252 shares at a rate of $228.35, taking the stock ownership to the 6,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President & CEO sold 52,254 for $234.70, making the entire transaction worth $12,263,965. This insider now owns 44,426 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.46) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.50% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.56.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 65.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $242.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $224.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $242.10 in the near term. At $245.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $249.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $235.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $231.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $227.95.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 99.96 billion based on 415,292K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,498 M and income totals 2,949 M. The company made 4,128 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 625,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.