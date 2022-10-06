Now that indie Semiconductor Inc.’s volume has hit 1.0 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on October 05, 2022, with indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) stock priced at $7.84, down -1.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.955 and dropped to $7.71 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. INDI’s price has ranged from $5.07 to $16.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.40%. With a float of $74.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.98 million.

In an organization with 400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.71, operating margin of -150.35, and the pretax margin is -245.67.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 408,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 50,000 for $8.20, making the entire transaction worth $410,000. This insider now owns 669 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -181.86 while generating a return on equity of -31.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are indie Semiconductor Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.69. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.98. Second resistance stands at $8.09. The third major resistance level sits at $8.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.49.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.18 billion, the company has a total of 145,957K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 48,410 K while annual income is -88,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,760 K while its latest quarter income was -4,230 K.