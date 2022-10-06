Now that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 05, 2022, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) opened at $0.24, lower -0.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for NAK have ranged from $0.23 to $0.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.10% at the time writing. With a float of $518.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 11.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2863, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3212. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2447 in the near term. At $0.2475, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2512. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2382, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2345. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2317.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

There are currently 529,779K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 131.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -25,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,188 K.