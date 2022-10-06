Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) last year’s performance of -56.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 05, 2022, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) opened at $1.41, lower -15.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. Price fluctuations for NUTX have ranged from $1.40 to $52.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.20% at the time writing. With a float of $321.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $646.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.46, operating margin of -47.98, and the pretax margin is -77.97.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nutex Health Inc. is 89.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -72.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.74 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7516, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8792. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3667 in the near term. At $1.5133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9067.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

There are currently 649,770K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 856.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,790 K according to its annual income of -13,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,050 K and its income totaled -19,400 K.