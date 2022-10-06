Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) kicked off at the price of $175.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $170.79, up 1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $176.57 and dropped to $170.50 before settling in for the closing price of $173.84. Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has traded in a range of $140.52-$213.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 25.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.60%. With a float of $293.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12561 employees.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 6,064,152. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 36,000 shares at a rate of $168.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,943,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s EVP, Chief Product Officer sold 3,866 for $530.54, making the entire transaction worth $2,051,068. This insider now owns 232,158 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.68) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.98% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Looking closely at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.47.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 67.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $176.82. However, in the short run, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $177.98. Second resistance stands at $180.31. The third major resistance level sits at $184.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $168.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $165.84.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.13 billion has total of 299,214K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,502 M in contrast with the sum of -267,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,551 M and last quarter income was 3,300 K.