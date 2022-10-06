PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is expecting -2.56% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) kicked off on October 05, 2022, at the price of $166.97, down -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.09 and dropped to $163.73 before settling in for the closing price of $167.11. Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has traded in a range of $149.96-$181.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 4.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.90%. With a float of $1.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 309000 employees.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of PepsiCo Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 600,193. In this transaction CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of this company sold 3,433 shares at a rate of $174.83, taking the stock ownership to the 50,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s CEO, PFNA sold 1,753 for $171.18, making the entire transaction worth $300,076. This insider now owns 70,892 shares in total.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.74) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.04% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 635.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Looking closely at PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), its last 5-days average volume was 4.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) raw stochastic average was set at 42.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $172.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.58. However, in the short run, PepsiCo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $167.48. Second resistance stands at $168.97. The third major resistance level sits at $170.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $160.76.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 233.79 billion has total of 1,379,906K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,474 M in contrast with the sum of 7,618 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,225 M and last quarter income was 1,429 M.