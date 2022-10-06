Recent developments with Evergy Inc. (EVRG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.53 cents.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) on October 05, 2022, started off the session at the price of $61.24, plunging -3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.289 and dropped to $59.86 before settling in for the closing price of $62.03. Within the past 52 weeks, EVRG’s price has moved between $59.26 and $73.12.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.00%. With a float of $229.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4930 employees.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Evergy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 28,003. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $70.01, taking the stock ownership to the 480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $69.98, making the entire transaction worth $27,992. This insider now owns 880 shares in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.71% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Evergy Inc.’s (EVRG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.01 in the near term. At $61.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.01. The third support level lies at $58.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.06 billion based on 229,522K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,587 M and income totals 879,700 K. The company made 1,447 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 194,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.