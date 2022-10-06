Recent developments with Sempra (SRE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.69 cents.

October 05, 2022, Sempra (NYSE: SRE) trading session started at the price of $155.35, that was -2.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $156.17 and dropped to $152.68 before settling in for the closing price of $157.63. A 52-week range for SRE has been $119.56 – $176.47.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 4.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.80%. With a float of $314.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15390 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of +23.34, and the pretax margin is +1.68.

Sempra (SRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sempra stocks. The insider ownership of Sempra is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 4,996,049. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 30,796 shares at a rate of $162.23, taking the stock ownership to the 19,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Controller and CAO sold 2,559 for $144.45, making the entire transaction worth $369,648. This insider now owns 6,776 shares in total.

Sempra (SRE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.77) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +10.09 while generating a return on equity of 5.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.78% during the next five years compared to -6.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sempra (SRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sempra (SRE)

The latest stats from [Sempra, SRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was inferior to 1.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.42.

During the past 100 days, Sempra’s (SRE) raw stochastic average was set at 42.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $155.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $157.62. The third major resistance level sits at $159.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.64. The third support level lies at $148.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Key Stats

There are 314,310K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.75 billion. As of now, sales total 12,857 M while income totals 1,318 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,547 M while its last quarter net income were 571,000 K.